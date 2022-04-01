Parents question allegations of isolation at school
On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
Thaddeus Young's wife Shekinah isn't someone you want to mess with.
Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski
The 37-year-old is getting tired of being asked whether he will continue to play for Portugal in his forties.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f
The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.
The Toronto Raptors squeaked by a undermanned Boston Celtics and afterwards, coach Nick Nurse commended his team for battling through some interesting foul calls. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
In a recent game, Evander Kane took four penalties in under nine minutes, while the Detroit Red Wings have played games this season where they've allowed 0,1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 goals. The Zone Time crew recall some of their favourite obscure NHL stats, including that 'Days on Earth' graphic.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last
On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the return of Kyle Lowry to Toronto, his impact on both of their careers and his talent for taking charges. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.
Here are 3 popular upcoming switch games for the summer of 2022.
The NHL is hosting an Ask Me Anything on Reddit with referee Wes McCauley this week. On the latest issue of Zone Time, Julian and crew submit their questions for review and ask if the NHL is truly ready for transparency around officiating.
NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Sunday. Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 13 saves to improve to 10-9-2 on the season. Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher, Kyle Okposo and Jeff
On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to touch on how long he's known OG Anunoby and his unique personality. Also, the Raptors' duo discuss how much better he can still be. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored twice, including the winner with 9.7 seconds left in overtime, to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday. Scheifele went in alone on Arizona goalie Karel Vejmelka, rifling the puck past him to hand the last-place Coyotes their fifth straight loss (0-4-1). Scheifele had scored a first-period goal for the Jets (32-25-10), who ended a four-game homestand with a 3-1-0 record. Nick Ritchie had tied the game 1-1 in the third period f
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Alex Goligoski to a two-year, $4 million contract extension on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Goligoski is in his first season with the Wild, his home-state club. He has two goals, 26 assists and a team-leading plus-34 rating in 58 games. His new deal runs through the 2023-24 season. The Wild also have defensemen Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon signed for six and five more years, respectively. Goligoski played at Grand Rapids High School an
Following a wild win over the Celtics, Thaddeus Young discussed how he's fit into the Toronto's defensive schemes so seemlessly, Pascal Siakam's influence on his game and what makes this Raptors group so unique. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.