Parents of accused Michigan school shooter arrested

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Kane scored the only goal in the shootout and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Islanders 3-2 Sunday night, sending New York to its 11th straight loss overall and its sixth straight setback its new arena. Kane beat Semyon Varlamov with Chicago’s second shootout attempt, and Marc-Andre Fleury denied all three chances by the Islanders to secure the win. The Islanders tied the game at 2-all with four seconds left in the third period on a goal by defenseman Noah Dobson. Brandon