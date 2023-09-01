Parent mistakenly put gun in preschooler's backpack, Kyrene de la Estrella school says
School officials and police are investigating after a gun was found in a young student’s backpack at Kyrene de la Estrella Elementary School earlier this week. According to a letter to families on Tuesday, a weapon was found in a preschooler’s backpack Monday afternoon at the school near Loop 202 South Mountain and 24th Street. The weapon was located by school staff shortly after the student arrived at the school and it was secured.