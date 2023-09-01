Parent mistakenly put gun in preschooler's backpack, Kyrene de la Estrella school says

The Canadian Press

Organizers of an effort to have Nebraska voters weigh in on whether to use taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition scholarships said Wednesday they have more than enough signatures to put that question on the November 2024 ballot. The Support Our Schools effort turned in 117,000 signatures to the Nebraska Secretary of State, who must now verify them. That's nearly double the roughly 60,000 valid signatures needed to make the ballot, and organizers are confident they have met that goal.