Paralyzed Veterans of America welcomes new president
The president of the Paralyzed Veterans of America has been on the job for 33 days. Robert Thomas grew up on Cleveland’s East side and enlisted in the U.S. Army.
The president of the Paralyzed Veterans of America has been on the job for 33 days. Robert Thomas grew up on Cleveland’s East side and enlisted in the U.S. Army.
Us Weekly and People both spoke to sources close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry this week about the state of their marriage.
Charlize Theron wore a naked dress to the "Fast X" premiere, and her entire bod is pure muscle. Pilates and power yoga keep her super fit.
Tessa Virtue is giving fans a life update.
Madonna's eldest daughter posed in the nude to promote the brand's new handbag collection
For Dion Lee's fashion campaign for the Chain Bag, Lourdes Leon posed completely naked using the bags to create a bikini and adding thigh-high leather boots.
Chantel Everett and her ex Pedro Jimeno also made Loren and Alexei's list of least favorite '90 Day Fiancé' costars
Jennifer Lopez gave her 54th birthday party e-blast treatment, sending out a special edition of her On the JLo newsletter to her followers to detail her festivities.
The Duchess of Sussex has "moved on" while staying supportive of her husband's strained relationship with the royal family
Actor called out baker for ‘misrepresenting’ leaked emails that led to ‘horrendous’ abuse
Sponge spon or “clean fashion”?
Nick Jonas offered a look at his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ birthday month, which was full of yachts, family beach trips, and a pit stop at Wimbledon.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai will turn three on September 19, and the model marked yet another summer with her by sharing an intimate look at their life together.
The Carters hit Copy, Paste
"Had you not made the decisions that you made I would've lost my life," Foxx captioned a birthday message to his sister, in part
HGTV star Christina Hall promises not to judge your home if you invite her over. “There's literally zero judgment," the TV personality said during a recent interview. “Unless you live in a hoarder house or it's real gross or dirty, I'm not going to care. I've lived in different types of houses and places and situations.” As the star of two shows on the network, “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country," Hall has a talent for looking at a floorplan and picturing what could be change
The label's signature artsy details took center stage.
Sources confirm to PEOPLE that caterers, truck drivers, riggers, dancers and more all received bonuses from the pop superstar
The Wahlbergs have enjoyed a laidback summer, as seen in photos the actress shared on Instagram Monday
Coronation Street's Lauren Bolton is set to struggle in upcoming scenes after landing a new job at the café.
The reality TV personality co-headlined season 19 of the ABC dating series with Rachel Recchia The post Former ‘Bachelorette’ Gabby Windey Comes Out on ‘The View’: ‘Always Just Want to Live My Truth’ appeared first on TheWrap.