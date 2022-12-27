Paralyzed Iraqi war vet plays Santa for children

STORY: From a large, red plastic bag is where Ragab handed out the gifts he wrapped to the children, who were gathered around him at a square in the old city of Mosul.

Most of Mosul's old town remains in ruins from the battle against Islamic State where it was once their stronghold.

Ragab’s friend helped push his wheelchair over the debris-littered streets and children walked in unison next to them through the town while listening to festive music and playing games.

Islamic State had brutalised minorities and Muslims alike, and celebrations such as Christmas and New Year were prohibited.

Some of the city’s Christian community who had fled Iraq during IS reign are slowly trickling back, attending church service and mass this holiday season.

