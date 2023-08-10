Paradise burns as wildfires rip across Maui
High winds propelled fires across the Hawaiian island of Maui, killing at least six people and severely damaging the historic town of Lahaina.
The Canadian prime minister says he's "balancing things out" after watching "Barbie" with his son, Xavier.
There's a long list of celebs who frequently holiday or own property in the Muskoka, Ont. area.
The girls were victims of sex trafficking, officials say.
Russian troops have repeatedly paid the price for command complacency, negligence, and underestimating Ukraine's reach.
Ukrainian forces have mounted a daring special forces raid across the Dnipro river, capturing and killing dozens of Russian troops in the advance.
Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he won't sign a pledge to support the Republican nominee if he loses the GOP presidential primary, flouting a requirement for appearing in the first debate later this month. “Why would I sign it?" Trump said in an interview on the conservative cable network Newsmax. “I can name three or four people that I wouldn’t support for president. So right there, there’s a problem.” He declined to name the candidates he wouldn't support, saying “there's no reaso
The former New Jersey governor turned the insult into a challenge for the former president.
The FBI agent's bombshell allegations of political bias appeared in a leaked statement made to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
She and huge names like Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, and Naomi Campbell are proving that we can all be Icons.
Concord Handout via REUTERSWagner boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin publicly mocked a top U.S. diplomat Tuesday for trying—and apparently failing—to simmer tensions in Niger with the military junta that detained President Mohamed Bazoum.U.S. acting deputy secretary of state Victoria Nuland traveled to Niamey earlier this week to negotiate with the military junta, with hopes that the United States could help serve as a mediator in the aftermath of a military coup that saw Bazoum deposed. She bluntly told r
All seven passengers were rescued after the superyacht, dubbed Cujo, sank beneath the Mediterranean Sea on July 29
"I absolutely can see it coming because this man cannot shut up."
"I get married tomorrow, and the smile ... I don't think it's funny anymore."
Republicans have “addicted themselves” to Donald Trump’s lies like crack and the party is "gone," said the conservative attorney.
China has been Russia's most important backer amid the war in Ukraine, but it's growing increasingly frustrated with Russia's leadership.
The idea was part of a larger plan to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a memo obtained by the New York Times.
The snake “realized the magnitude of its mistake.”
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un replaced the military's top general and called for more preparations for the possibility of war, a boost in weapons production, and expansion of military drills, state media KCNA reported on Thursday. Kim made the comments at a meeting of the Central Military Commission which discussed plans for countermeasures to deter North Korea's enemies, which it did not name, the report said. The country's top general, Chief of the General Staff Pak Su Il was "dismissed," KCNA reported, without elaborating.
The new rule is thanks to legislation approved by the state's governor who famously goes by his nickname.
Chris Sununu predicts when the race will start to turn against the former president.