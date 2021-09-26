Parades' RBI ground-rule double

The Canadian Press

DETROIT (AP) — Kris Bubic kept up his mastery of the Tigers, pitching seven shutout innings and leading the Kansas City Royals over Detroit 2-1 on Sunday. Bubic (6-6) gave up only two hits and a walk while striking out six. He allowed just three earned runs over 23 innings in four outings against Detroit this season. Scott Barlow survived a shaky ninth for his 16th save. Whit Merrifield had three hits and scored for Kansas City. Andrew Benintendi contributed two hits and an RBI. Isaac Paredes ha