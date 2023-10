CBC

A man is dead after a collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga Tuesday that shut down a stretch of the collector lanes during morning rush hour.The two-car crash happened in the westbound lanes just south of Pearson airport between Dixie Road and Renforth Drive, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.A 64-year-old man from Toronto was behind the wheel of one of the vehicles when he abruptly came to a stop and was rear-ended. He was taken to hospital, where he died. The other driver was uninjured, Schmidt sa