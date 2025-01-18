Paolo Banchero slams it home

Banchero has been sidelined with an oblique injury.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers the lay of the land for Week 12.
The Magic are already without stars Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, who both suffered oblique injuries this season.
The NFL will play a number of international games next season, including the Colts hosting in Berlin and three games in London.
College football always had a natural endpoint: New Year’s Day. Now, though, the playoff stretches uncomfortably deep into January.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
The top American players just keep on winning.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The Irish could've been done after their loss to Northern Illinois. Instead, they're in the national championship game due to the will of Marcus Freeman and free-wheeling play of Riley Leonard.
Young qualifier Joao Fonesca defeated Andrey Rublev in the biggest upset of Round 1.
Malkin won those rings with the Penguins in 2009, 2016, and 2017.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
Pittsburgh's upside is capped with Wilson, but finding a quarterback to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen is not a realistic goal. What are the Steelers to do?
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
Nakobe Dean was second on the team in tackles with 128.
Brown didn’t stumble upon this book on his own and he didn’t receive the recommendation from a fellow WR or even QB. Like on Sunday vs. the Packers, credit the Eagles' defense with rising to the occasion.
Lakers and Clippers games over the weekend were postponed because of the fires.