Paolo Banchero scores and draws the foul
Paolo Banchero scores and draws the foul, 02/24/2024
DETROIT (AP) — Paolo Banchero broke a tie with a three-point play with 0.8 seconds left and finished with 15 points in the Orlando Magic's 112-109 victory over the NBA-worst Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. Orlando's All-Star made a jumper and a free throw after missing two free throws with 17.9 seconds left, allowing Detroit to stay within two points. Cade Cunningham had a tying layup with 12.4 seconds to go and, with a chance to send the game to overtime, he hit the rim on 70-plus-foot shot
Adam Ruzicka's contract is being terminated by the Arizona Coyotes after he cleared unconditional waivers on Saturday. The Coyotes put him on waivers Friday after Ruzicka posted to social media a video showing him with a white powder appearing to be cocaine and a credit card on a counter. The team announced only that Ruzicka went on waivers for termination purposes and said it would have no further comment. The NHL Players' Association has 60 days to file a grievance on Ruzicka's behalf. Ruzicka
The courses were designed by legendary architect Donald Ross and opened in 1916.
The field of 132 at the Mexico Open was reduced to 65 on Friday night after the cut came in at 2 under.
Charlie was supported by his mother, Elin Nordegren, as Tiger was not in attendance at the tournament
Winnipeg Jets chairman Mark Chipman says the NHL team's future could be in jeopardy if attendance doesn't improve. In an interview with The Athletic, Chipman said the Jets need to get back to a season ticket base of 13,000, and current attendance numbers are "not going to work over the long haul." The Jets are struggling to draw fans to Canada Life Centre, the NHL's smallest permanent arena with a capacity of 15,225 for hockey games. Despite icing a competitive team led by star goaltender Connor
Alex Verdugo told The Record and NorthJersey.com how he feels about Jonathan Papelbon's scorching comments about him.
CALGARY — A host-province rookie versus a decorated curler in her national women's curling championship swan song gives Friday's playoff game between them a sense of occasion. Edmonton skip Selena Sturmay facing six-time Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion Jennifer Jones injects buzz into a non-elimination game at Calgary's WinSport Event Centre, but one with stakes nonetheless. Three of Alberta's four women made their Hearts debut in Calgary, yet topped Pool A with a 7-1 record Thursday. The
CALGARY — Kerri Einarson's bid for a record five straight Canadian women's curling championships halted Friday with a playoff loss to Kate Cameron. Einarson fell 9-4 to Manitoba's Cameron and remained tied with Colleen Jones for the record of four consecutive Scotties Tournament of Hearts titles. "It's sucks, but I guess it just has to come to an end at some point," Einarson said. "It is what it is. We battled hard through all the adversity that we had this week. I'm super-proud of this team." E
During her show in Sydney, Australia, Taylor Swift sang “That’s my man,” and pointed at Travis Kelce. It was one of many sweet moments between the couple.
Heinz KluetmeierGolden Richards, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver whose touchdown catch sealed the 1978 Super Bowl, died at his Utah home on Friday morning, his family has confirmed. He was 73.“My uncle Golden passed away peacefully this morning,” Richards’ nephew Lance Richards posted on Facebook. “I will forever remember going hunting and talking Dallas Cowboy football. He was a kind and sweet soul and I’m so happy he’s not suffering anymore.After playing at BYU and University of Hawaii
Full show match results and video highlights from WWE Elimination Chamber Perth 2024, as Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre book their WrestleMania XL tickets.
"Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions returns Friday, for the first time since 2022. Ken Jennings dishes on the highly- anticipated event and more.
The 40-yard dash is routinely the signature event at every NFL scouting combine. These are the fastest times.
Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou are in Saudi Arabia, a pair of ferocious heavyweights with an eye on the championship belt. For Tyson, his role is ceremonial. The retired boxing great is set to present the winner of three title fights in the inaugural PFL vs. Bellator: Champs card with a custom championship belt.
"I'm a neurologist, and had I known, I would have never played football as a kid."
Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya beats world number one Iga Swiatek in straight sets to reach the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships.
Called “Oops! All Goalies,” the game was held at the Bellingham Sportsplex Saturday night. The unique format made it onto the NHL’s radar.
Albert Breer said "the bones of a trade (for Justin Fields) could be in place next week" at the NFL Scouting Combine.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Auston Matthews scored again to continue his sizzling surge, Max Domi had two goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-3 on Thursday night for their sixth straight win. Jake McCabe, David Kampf, John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg also scored for Toronto. Martin Jones had 23 saves. Matthews stretched his goal streak to five games with 10 goals and 13 points over that stretch. On Wednesday at Arizona, Matthews became the fastest U.S.-born player to reach 50