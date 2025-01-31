Paolo Banchero hammers it home

Banchero has been sidelined with an oblique injury.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers the lay of the land for Week 12.
The NBA's leaders in assists, rebounds and East fan votes missed out on All-Star spots.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the comments made by Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner about Dodgers' spending this offseason, Junior Caminero’s incredible performance in Game 7 of the LIDOM championship and recap the latest transactions from around the league.
Straight in, no bounce for McIlroy's ace on the 119-yard 15th hole at Spyglass Hill.
Manning is now Texas' clear No. 1 QB after Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL.
A player's full season fantasy baseball line sometimes doesn't tell the full story — a hot finish could be just as important.
This will be Torbert's second career Super Bowl.
John Calipari will make his first visit to Rupp Arena on Saturday since leaving Kentucky for Arkansas. His longtime coaching rival wants Big Blue Nation to treat Calipari with respect.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald check in with their fifth mock draft of this cycle, and it's good to be Bryce Young, Dak Prescott and C.J. Stroud.
Sanders isn't fazed by the pressure of becoming an NFL quarterback, and having his famous father alongside him throughout his football journey is a big reason why.
Olsen has two more years left on his deal with Fox.
Parsons and the Cowboys are preparing to learn their third defensive system in three seasons, which could further the importance of contract clarity on the unit. Will the Cowboys extend Parsons sooner?
Miami's Cam Ward is still the favorite to be the top pick, but his odds have gotten longer.
Xavier Worthy is among the players who have greatly enhanced their 2025 fantasy stock during this season's playoffs.
Over the course of 58 Super Bowls, 64% of teams wearing white have gone on to win.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same position at Penn State. They discuss the implications for James Franklin and what to expect from the Nittany Lions in 2025.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the outfielder position.
A fun Super Bowl matchup will provide plenty to talk about beforehand.
The Seattle Storm are trading six-time All Star Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces in a multi-team deal that will send Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN reports.