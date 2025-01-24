Paolo Banchero finishes through contact

Banchero has been sidelined with an oblique injury.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers the lay of the land for Week 12.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Coaches are barred from talking about recruits until they've officially signed.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
Our fantasy baseball analysts reveal their 3B draft rankings for 2025.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
Bobby Witt Jr. leads a stacked shortstop position for 2025 fantasy baseball drafts.
Ben Shelton has never been to a Grand Slam final, but he'll have to beat the No. 1 tennis player in the world to get there.
With the 2024 season officially over, it's not too early to look ahead to 2025.
As Dallas' coaching search continues, we revisit "Dez Caught It," Tony Romo's bloody hand and more.
The Buckeyes were the first team to win the College Football Playoff in 2015. Ten years later, Ohio State is the first team to win the 12-team playoff.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the biggest game of the season as Ohio State beats Notre Dame 34-23 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
It was Michigan last year and Ohio State this year. Two in a row isn’t much of a streak, but for the Big Ten, it is something after the SEC ruled over the sport for so long.
The Buckeyes scored on their first five possessions of the game.
Our analysts reveal their 2025 first base fantasy draft rankings, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being the consensus top choice.