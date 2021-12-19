Panic unfolds after false shooting reports
Police responded to a false alarm active shooter at the Plaza Bonita Mall in National City
Police responded to a false alarm active shooter at the Plaza Bonita Mall in National City
It has been a wild, chaotic start to Week 15, thanks to a COVID-19 outbreak in the NFL. Dalton Del Don offers up his fantasy sit-start tips to help navigate it all.
Saturday’s game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks was a frightening scene for all involved.
Trevor Zegras has started a movement.
Red Wings GM and EVP Steve Yzerman offered up his thoughts on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols as the league trudges through a slew of outbreaks.
Baltimore has allowed the most deep completions in the NFL. Will Aaron Rodgers take a shot on Sunday?
The Cavs may have trouble fielding a team against the Hawks on Sunday.
Tanner Kero was taken to the hospital after an illegal hit from Brett Connolly.
Tyron Woodley was out cold.
The Colts took a lead early and Jonathan Taylor iced the win late.
Derrick Lewis became the greatest knockout artist in UFC history Saturday.
The Rams still have 25 players in protocols, but coach Sean McVay thinks they’re “going in the positive direction.”
COVID-19 continues to force postponements around the NHL.
"I apologize to Jacksonville."
What's better than one goalie goal? Two goalie goals!
The NFL announced several changes to its virus protocols on Saturday amid widespread outbreaks.
Who's in, who's out in Week 15? Fantasy Football Live gets you ready for this week with the latest injury news.
Justin Kripps piloted his crew of brakemen Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones, and Ben Coakwel to a silver medal at a World Cup event on Sunday in Altenberg, Germany. The Canadian four-man bobsleigh team finished with a time of one minute 49.16 seconds, which was 0.28 seconds back of the German sled of Francesco Friedrich who finished in 1:48.88. The Russian team piloted by Rostislav Gaitiukevich took bronze with a time of 1:49.23. Kripps, of Summerland, B.C., has now landed on the four-man podium in conse
Drew Neilson spent a good portion of his youth screaming down snowy slopes all over the world in pursuit of podiums. He was successful too, winning the X-Games, the 2007 Crystal Globe as overall snowboard cross World Cup champion, and earning selection to the Canadian Olympic team for both Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010. But now a decade into retirement, he says he can't help but speak out about the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the International Olympic Committee's willingness to partner with China,
LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — A slightly different wax job or a bit sharper ski edges can mean all the difference in a sport decided by hundredths of a second. So, too, can a slight alteration to the ski boots. Just ask Henrik Kristoffersen, the Norwegian who won his first World Cup giant slalom race in two years on Sunday with a new setup. “It was a struggle last year. So we found something,” Kristoffersen said. ”You see today that everything is possible. I’m not saying I will win every race but now w
Underdogs have covered in six of the first eight games of the 2021-22 bowl season.