Panic alarm button is 'powerful tool,' Palm Beach County school police chief says
WPTV is looking at the process and tools that are used when deciding to place a school on lockdown in Palm Beach County.
WPTV is looking at the process and tools that are used when deciding to place a school on lockdown in Palm Beach County.
The star of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters shared a series of photos on Instagram Monday that prompted excitement and encouragement from her fans and followers
Michael Bublé is celebrating the women in his life.
Tiger Woods and Erica Herman were first linked in 2017 before ending their relationship in October
Herman and Woods began their romantic relationship in 2017
A wave of Russian missiles and drones hit Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine in what appears to be one of the biggest attacks on Ukraine this year.
Donald Trump indicated that he may have “made a deal” allowing Russia to take over parts of Ukraine to end the war if he were president at the time of the invasion.
A letter claiming to be from the Mexican drug cartel blamed for abducting four Americans and killing two of them condemned the violence and said the gang turned over to authorities its own members who were responsible. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press through a Tamaulipas state law enforcement official, the Scorpions faction of the Gulf cartel apologized to the residents of Matamoros where the Americans were kidnapped, the Mexican woman who died in the cartel shootout, and the four Americans and their families. Drug cartels have been known to issue communiques to intimidate rivals and authorities, but also at times like these as public relations work to try to smooth over situations that could affect their business.
The Queen Consort was set to step out in Newmarket for two equestrian-related engagements
The teenager was bitten at least seven times and suffered "serious injuries on his arm and back from the bites," the Justice Department wrote.
The MSNBC host said Tucker Carlson's private views are "a reminder of the craven and dangerous lying alliance" propping up former President Donald Trump.
The massive missile and drone attack that killed at least six people in cities across Ukraine on Thursday morning was “retaliation” for the cross-border attack in Russia’s Bryansk region last week, its Defence Ministry has said.
The Wagner Group has been accused of carrying out various atrocities and human rights violations in Mali, Libya, and the Central African Republic.
Former Ted Cruz staffer calls the moment a ‘free campaign commercial for Democrats’
Sony has released the first trailer for the raunchy comedy “No Hard Feelings,” in which Jennifer Lawrence plays a woman who answers two helicopter parents’ Craigslist ad to sleep with their sheltered 19-year-old son before he goes to college. The very R-rated trailer opens with Lawrence’s character Maddie approaching the awkward Percy at a dog […]
With world attention understandably focused on the Ukraine crisis, we should not be surprised that rogue nations should be seeking to exploit the conflict in order to advance their own nefarious agendas.
If Ukraine is the first to field the new Panther tank, then it will likely be the first to deal with any bugs that it has.
Under a 1917 rule, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana were afforded the titles of prince and princess when their grandfather King Charles became monarch
The lioness disappeared from GPS tracking, then trail cameras showed why.
Justin Bieber’s surprise Rolling Loud performance was disturbed by the audience chanting insults at his wife Hailey Bieber. During the show, the audience began shouting insults and chanting “F*** Hailey!”. This follows recent drama between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, Justin’s famed ex-girlfriend. The pair were on and off from the early 2010s, finally ending things in 2018. Justin married Hailey later that year. Since then, drama has followed the couple. Most recently, fans claimed that Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner were making fun of Gomez online. Gomez had posted a picture of her eyebrows, claiming she had laminated them too much and looked strange. Hours later, Jenner posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the words, "this was an accident" placed on top of her brows. While Bieber and Jenner's sister Kendall posted a TikTok with the audio-clip, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right”. Many took this as a dig towards Gomez, however, Kylie Jenner denied the claims, calling them “silly”. Gomez later made a similar statement but the incident prompted her to take a break from social media.
While continuing her shrunken sweater series on her Instagram Story, Ripa shared a peek at her luxe primary suite