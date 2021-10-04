Pandora papers: African leaders exposed in offshore assets scandal
In tonight's edition: The leaders of Kenya, Congo Brazzaville and Gabon are amongst dozens of African politicians caught up by revelations of an offshore assets scandal. Ethiopia's Prime minister is sworn in for a five year term amidst global criticism over the humanitarian emergencies triggered by ongoing conflict in the country's Tigray region. And finally Cameroon gears up for the African Cup of Nations by boosting its security.