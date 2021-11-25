Pandemic slowed Omaha from educating public on the technique

The Canadian Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are bringing back first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo. A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Pittsburgh has agreed to terms with Tsutsugo on a $4 million, 1-year deal. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because it had not been formally announced. The deal is pending a physical. Tsutsugo, 29, joined the Pirates in August after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played wel