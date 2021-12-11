Pandemic creates sports field opportunity for Twin Rivers schools in Sacramento County
The Twin Rivers Unified School District on Friday formally broke ground on a $14 million project to build two new sports complexes at Grant and Highlands high schools in northern Sacramento County. As construction vehicles worked in the mud and dirt on the western edge of the Grant High School campus, Twin Rivers Unified School District officials formally broke ground on a $14 million project to build two new sports complexes Friday. See more above.