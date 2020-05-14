Pandas sent back to China over bamboo shortage
Bamboo shortage sends pandas back to China
years ahead of schedule
Location: Calgary, Canada
Calgary Zoo has been unable to import
enough bamboo to feed two giant pandas
File
because of flight restrictions globally
The pandas arrived in Canada in 2014
Courtesy: Fedex
as part of a 10-year agreement
But the pair are being sent back to China
where they’ll find an abundance of bamboo
Bamboo makes up 99% of a giant panda’s diet
They consume around 88 lbs of it per day