Pandas sent back to China over bamboo shortage

Bamboo shortage sends pandas back to China

years ahead of schedule

Location: Calgary, Canada

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Calgary Zoo has been unable to import

enough bamboo to feed two giant pandas

File

because of flight restrictions globally

The pandas arrived in Canada in 2014

Courtesy: Fedex

as part of a 10-year agreement

But the pair are being sent back to China

where they’ll find an abundance of bamboo

Bamboo makes up 99% of a giant panda’s diet

They consume around 88 lbs of it per day