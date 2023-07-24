Panda Mei Xiang turns 25 at the Smithsonian Zoo

STORY: Mei Xiang was born at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in China in 1998.

She was later moved to the United States, where she gave birth to seven cubs. Four have survived into adulthood.

On Saturday, she munched on her cake and knocked it around to the delight of well-wishers who gathered outside her enclosure. The birthday treats were icy concoctions of water, juice, and fresh produce, including sweet potatoes and grapes.