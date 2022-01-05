Panda cub plays in snow at Washington's National Zoo

The zoo said the cub was wary during its first encounter with the snow a year ago but seemed to enjoy it this year.

"This morning, the 16-month-old plowed face-first into the fresh powder, rolled around and relished the year's first snow day." Smithsonian's National Zoo said in a post on Facebook.

The National Weather Service reported that 8.5 inches (21.59 cm) of snow fell in Washington, D.C.

The inclement weather forced federal government offices to close in Washington, while dozens of schools across the region canceled or delayed the start of school.

Even President Joe Biden faced delays on his return to the White House after he and his staff were stuck on Air Force One for 30 minutes as plows cleared the runway.

Thousands of people were stranded in their vehicles for hours overnight along a nearly 50-mile (80-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia after a storm dumped up to a foot (30 cm) of snow, officials said on Tuesday.