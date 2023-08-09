Panama Buena Vista School District approves new charter school
Earlier in the year, the Panama Buena Vista Union School District received a petition from Willie J. Frink College Prep to establish a charter school. On Tuesday, August 8, the PBVUSD Board of Trustees approved the new Southwest Bakersfield charter school. Residents in support of establishing the Willie J. Frink College Prep Charter School celebrated the board's decision, while others voiced concerns about what this will mean for local kids and their educational options. 23ABC's Breanna Polk attended the meeting to find out more.