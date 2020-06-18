Palmdale Sheriff's Deputy Saves 11-Month-Old Who Wasn't Breathing After Swallowing Coin

A sheriff’s deputy in Palmdale, California, thought quickly to rescue an 11-month-old child who wasn’t able to breathe after swallowing a coin, footage released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s department gave more details:

“On Sunday, May 31, 2020, security camera footage captured the intense moment when two women ran frantically across a supermarket parking lot in the 3000 block of Rancho Vista Boulevard; one of them carried a limp, 11-month-old boy and stopped to administer back blows upon him. Moments earlier, the women were participating in a protest at the park, when the baby got sick, stopped breathing and lost consciousness. They ran toward deputies who were across the street, monitoring the protest, to seek assistance.

“Deputy Cameron Kinsey spotted the women coming his way, ran toward them, and met them in the parking lot. An anxious mother handed her son to the deputy, who immediately recognized something was gravely wrong. Deputy Kinsey assessed the child, administered a mouth sweep with his finger and dislodged vomit. Video footage shows clear relief in the posture of everyone encircling when the baby began to breathe again and regained alertness. Paramedics arrived shortly afterward and transported the toddler to the hospital for treatment. It was later determined the little one swallowed a coin, which lodged in his throat and blocked the airway. It was Deputy Kinsey who opened the airway with the mouth sweep procedure and turned the coin sideways, allowing air to pass through.

“’None of that other stuff matters,’ said Deputy Kinsey about all the other things going on around him at the time, ‘Just the baby.’" Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via Storyful