Palm Trees Shake as Deadly Cyclone Gombe Impacts Mozambique

At least ten people were killed after Cyclone Gombe made landfall in Mozambique on March 11, local media reported.

All of the deaths were reported in the province of Nampula, Noticias reported. “Also in Nampula, there are indications of destruction of several public and private infrastructures, such as health units, schools and precarious and conventional housing,” the report said.

This footage was published by the International Committee of the Red Cross, and was described as showing weather conditions in Monapo, Nampula. Credit: CICV via Storyful

