Palm-Sized Hail Batters North Colorado Amid Severe Thunderstorm

Large pieces of hail were recorded plummeting around a home in Longmont, Colorado, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of a severe thunderstorm containing two-inch hailstones.

Rebecca Taylor, who recorded the video on Tuesday, May 9, told Storyful that the “large hail ball in my hand hit me on the head while I was running back from having covered the garden bed.”

“I still have a bruise on my head,” she added.

The NWS said “today would be a good day to park your vehicle in a sheltered location” as they shared photos of the hail’s destruction. Credit: Rebecca Taylor via Storyful