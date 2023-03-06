Palm Beach State Women's basketball ready for postseason.

The Canadian Press

LONDON, Ont. — The memories came rushing back for Reid Carruthers upon his return to Budweiser Gardens. The Wild Card 2 skip made a point of stepping on Sheet C, the same strip of ice where he won his first Canadian men's curling title as second for Manitoba's Jeff Stoughton in 2011. "The building is beautiful, it's just how I remembered it," Carruthers said Sunday after an 11-7 win over Jamie Koe and the Northwest Territories. "It's neat to come back here. Even doing the walk to and from the ho