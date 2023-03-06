Palm Beach State Women's basketball ready for postseason
Professional big mountain skier Owen Leeper filmed the moment he was caught in an avalanche in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
With the debate raging over the PGA Tour caving into the demands of the elite, Rory McIlroy yet again restated his credentials to be worthy of special treatment by hurtling his way into contention for a second Arnold Palmer Invitational title.
Jake McCabe wasn't going to let Tyler Myers walk away unscathed after he laid a huge hit on his new captain.
LONDON, Ont. — Luke Saunders turned to his left and waved in the direction of the Nova Scotia supporters as his team was introduced Saturday at the Canadian men's curling championship. In the back row of Section 103 at Budweiser Gardens, his mother — legendary skip Colleen Jones — was crying tears of joy watching her son make his Tim Hortons Brier debut. "This has been in his blood for a long time," Jones said. "So to see him — I mean look at this arena, these lights, this feeling — I'm just so
There is a brewing NBA rivalry between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors with Dillon Brooks in the center of it all.
Kevin Durant is second among active players on the NBA all-time scoring list only behind LeBron James.
The Super Bowl champ and his kids adopted a pair of Siamese mix kittens in mid-February
Mohamed Salah scored twice as he became the Reds record Premier League scorer.
Alex Murdaugh gets life in prison for the death of his wife and son, Nick Fuentes is removed from CPAC and it's snowing in Hawaii.
Alexa Grasso shocked the world by submitting Valentina Shevchenko in the fourth round of a closely contested title fight at UFC 285.
According to NBC, all the drivers involved escaped "serious injuries." Marcus Ericsson won the race.
With the Lightning trailing the Sabres 4-1, coach Jon Cooper benched Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point for the entire third period.
Ja Morant is at an inflection point.
Stipe Miocic isn't big on words, but his message after UFC 285 was clear: Bring it, Jon Jones.
LONDON, Ont. — The memories came rushing back for Reid Carruthers upon his return to Budweiser Gardens. The Wild Card 2 skip made a point of stepping on Sheet C, the same strip of ice where he won his first Canadian men's curling title as second for Manitoba's Jeff Stoughton in 2011. "The building is beautiful, it's just how I remembered it," Carruthers said Sunday after an 11-7 win over Jamie Koe and the Northwest Territories. "It's neat to come back here. Even doing the walk to and from the ho
It sounds like the Leafs and Oilers were thinking about making even bigger splashes at the trade deadline.
Dave Wills' play-by-play radio calls accompanied the biggest moments in Tampa Bay Rays history.
Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, 20, came out on top in her first WTA-level final, capping a terrific week in Texas.
Ever the supportive parents, Kelly Ripa, 52, and Mark Consuelos, 51, have become huge fans of the University of Michigan, because that is where their youngest child, Joaquin, 19, is currently a sophomore, and where he is also part of the college's wrestling team. And while it may not be a real short drive from New York City to Ann Arbor, Consuelos made the journey this weekend in honor of the Big 10 wrestling championships. Mark Consuelos/Instagram The new Live co-host took a selfie from the sta
The top players in women's basketball are choosing between earning maximum salaries and competing for titles, and the hard salary cap may be to blame.