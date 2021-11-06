Palm Beach Lakes wins back to back games to end year
Palm Beach Lakes ends the regular season with back to back wins as they shut out Dwyer.
The Cleveland Cavaliers beat Toronto 102-101 on Friday to end the Raptors' win streak at five games.
Ruggs now faces four felony counts and a misdemeanor.
The red-hot Raptors may get a whole lot better as early as next week.
After a decade with the promotion, Patricky "Pitbull" finally got his hands on Bellator gold.
The Packers QB claimed an NFL doctor told him something clearly wrong about vaccines. The league says he's lying.
It looks like Kyrie isn't coming back anytime soon.
Much has been made of Gary Trent Jr.’s defence this season, and rightfully so - Trent Jr. has bought into the Raptors’ style and is excelling. But there is one area that Toronto would love to see the 22-year-old make another leap in.
Carey Price will be back with the Canadiens on Monday.
Dusty Baker will try to lead the Astros back to the World Series in 2022.
This MLB offseason is a big one for the Blue Jays, especially with a looming work stoppage, but if Ross Atkins and Mark Shapiro play their cards right, Toronto's pitching and infield could look even stronger in the 2022 season.
The NHL has suspended Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev two games for an illegal check to the head of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.
It hasn't been the drip-drip of bad behavior or scandals we usually see. Over the past week or so it has been a tsunami of headlines involving athletes, administrators and leagues, ranging from insulting to vile.
Aaron Rodgers talked about the "woke mob" and "cancel culture" while explaining his actions.
We're three months out from the 2022 Winter Olympics, so who's making the cut for Team Canada's men's hockey team?
The Ottawa Senators have named forward Brady Tkachuk as team captain.
The Jack Eichel saga finally came to an end, but how does it impact fantasy hockey?
Byron Kennedy said getting $500,000 for the ball was never an option for him.
Three different Raiders first-rounders have faced legal issues after car crashes since 2019.
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are off to their best start of the team's modern era. Forwards Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers each scored a goal and an assist for the Jets in a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in front of 13,756 at the Canada Life Centre on Friday. Winnipeg improved to 6-2-2 after a fourth straight win at home. Paul Stastny, Neal Pionk and Dominic Toninato also scored for the Jets and centre Andrew Copp had three assists. “You want to be as big of a part of the team (as poss
Jeremiah Masoli and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats punched their playoff ticket Friday night and left the B.C. Lions with only one path to the CFL post-season. Masoli completed 19-of-26 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown as Hamilton held on to defeat the B.C. Lions 26-18 and cement an East Division playoff spot. The Ticats (7-5-0) registered their third straight win and eliminated the threat of a crossover before a Tim Hortons Field crowd of 21,618. And that sets up a crucial matchup versus archrival