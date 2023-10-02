Palm Beach Lakes Rams wins Baptist
Palm Beach Lakes Rams football wins Baptist Performance of the Week
This was no mere drubbing, it was a disgrace. On a pristine autumnal morning here at Marco Simone, Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, the world No 1 and a five-time major champion, contrived to succumb 9&7 to a player competing in just his second Ryder Cup and one who only turned professional four months ago. Scheffler, crying into the arms of his wife Meredith, at least looked suitably humiliated by the scoreline. Koepka, graceless until the end, did not even bother removing his cap for the h
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A livid Robert Saleh stormed down the sideline, shouting at an official as several New York Jets players jumped around on the field in disbelief. Frustrated fans booed in disgust, knowing the game just turned on a questionable call. With the Kansas City Chiefs up by three points and looking to put away a win Sunday night, Michael Carter II intercepted Patrick Mahomes' deep pass intended for Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Jets, who erased a 17-0 deficit, thought they h
Bears coach Matt Eberflus says WR Chase Claypool won't "be in the building" as Chicago prepares to face the Commanders on Thursday Night Football.
It was, as Zach Johnson said, a spirited fightback given where his team had been at Saturday lunchtime.
The couple attended Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium with Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and others
The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing Pro Bowl defensive end Chandler Jones, a day after he was arrested for allegedly violating a protective order.
These three players should dominate Week 5's waiver wire adds.
We look at the key questions surrounding the 44th contest.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The New England Patriots pulled third-year starting quarterback Mac Jones after two turnovers led directly to touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Jones had a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, and an interception that DaRon Bland returned 54 yards for a score just before halftime. The Patriots trailed 31-3 with 3:41 left in the third quarter when second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe took over for Jones. New England averaged only 14 points a game in its fir
Rodgers, who attended Swift's Eras Tour at Metlife Stadium in May, suffered a season-ending tear to his Achilles during his debut with the team
It's easy to react quickly to highs and lows from the college football weekend. Here are five of the biggest overreactions from Week 5.
Taylor Swift arrived at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night to see her rumored boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play the New York Jets. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Levy, Olivia DeJonge and several other celebrities joined the singer-songwriter at the game. Much …
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin recaps the exploits of a trio of young stars in the making in Week 4.
There's a new No. 1 in the NCAA Re-Rank 1-333 after Week 5 in college football. Michigan passed Georgia after the Bulldogs narrowly beat Auburn.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh apologized to his teammates and coaches on Sunday for his strong comments about the team’s commitment to winning after the Mariners were eliminated from postseason contention. Raleigh spoke for about 90 seconds and did not take questions, a day after Seattle lost to Texas and was eliminated from postseason contention. “Obviously yesterday was a really emotional day for everybody. I just want to apologize to my teammates, my coaches, fans. It wasn’t a ti
Colorado coach Deion Sanders said he was proud of his team's performance against USC, but he's also still searching for his team's "true identity."
The Royals made an unusual bit of Major League Baseball history when the first 10 batters reached base safely.
Shaquille O'Neal is approximately 350 pounds. Zhang Weili, who fights in the UFC at 115 pounds, picked him right up off the ground.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — No matter how productive their offense had been coming into Buffalo, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins still find themselves trying to keep pace with the Bills in the AFC East. A week after enjoying one of the most productive offensive outputs in NFL history in a 70-20 win over Denver, the Dolphins were thoroughly outplayed in a 48-20 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. “It’s very humbling,” Tagovailoa said. “To be able to have the highest high, and then you lose in a manner like
Miami struggled on defense, and its offense sputtered after a strong start in Sunday’s 48-20 loss to the Bills.