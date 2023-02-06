Palm Beach Gardens high school student arrested for bringing loaded gun to campus
Adrian and Brooke Gilley were wearing disguises when police found them in a Winn Dixie grocery store in northern Florida with their fugitive mother
TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Que. — Groups that advocate for seafarers are expressing concern for 11 sailors who are spending a harsh Quebec winter aboard three tugboats that have been detained for months in the port of Trois-Rivières. Paul Racette, who operates the Foyer des Marins seafarers' club in the port, said the workers, who hail from Mexico, Cuba and Guyana, aren't used to winter. "For them, 17 degrees is cold, so imagine them having to work outdoors at the temperatures we're having now," he said in
St. Johns County Sheriff's OfficeA Florida teenager has pleaded guilty to the brutal stabbing murder of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey, according to reports.Aiden Fucci, 16, entered the plea ahead of jury selection for his first-degree murder trial in St. Johns County on Monday, CBS 47 reports.Fucci, who was 14 at the time of the alleged killing, stabbed Bailey 114 times before dumping her body in a wooded area near her home in St. Johns on Mother’s Day in 2021.Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey
The head of the Russian Orthodox Church worked as a spy for the KGB in the 1970s, according to newly declassified Swiss records.
TV footage shows the suspected surveillance balloon as it appeared to be hit. Earlier on Saturday, Americans had reported sightings.
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday to criticise their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts. Turkish officials said the following day that Western nations, including the United States and Germany, had not shared information to back up their claims of a security threat.
"Arrogant", "discreet" - Lucy Williamson visits the apartment block where the brothers first settled.
A former housekeeper to a senior Tory MP has claimed that she was treated “worse than a slave” after taking his wife to court for unpaid wages.
An application by Bronson’s lawyers to request the hearing takes place in public was granted last year.
Authorities said witnesses called 911.
More than 2,300 people have been reported dead with thousands more trapped by the devastating quake and its more than a dozen aftershocks.
Dozens of Iraqi protesters gathered on Sunday to stand against the "honour killing" of a 22-year-old YouTube star - who was allegedly strangled by her father. Tiba Ali was killed on 31 January in the central city of Diwaniyah. It has been alleged that her father strangled Ms Ali at night while she was asleep.
The headmistress, her daughter and husband were found dead on the school’s grounds in the early hours of Sunday.
Two memorials held just 15 kilometres apart west of Ottawa Saturday stood as a stark reminder of what some have warned is an epidemic of violence against women. At a Royal Canadian Legion in Petawawa, Ont., family and friends gathered to remember the life of 39-year-old Sommer Boudreau. Police found Boudreau's body in the rented Deep River, Ont., duplex of Adam Rossi on Dec. 11, 2022. The 41-year-old has since been charged with second-degree murder. Meanwhile, as snow fell lightly in Pembroke, O
Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's supporters claim he has divine powers and can heal the sick.
The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs. Canada said in a statement that it supports the Haitian National Police and deployed a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft in response to Haiti's request for support as violence continues to escalate in the country.
COLD LAKE, Alta. — RCMP say a confrontation between officers and a suspect on a First Nation in northern Alberta has ended with officers firing guns and the suspect dead. Police say in a statement that officers responded to a firearms complaint from a home in Cold Lake First Nation on Saturday morning, and that they contained the residence and attempted to make contact with the suspect. They say there was a confrontation that resulted "in at least one officer discharging a firearm." RCMP entered
A four-year-old girl, two-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby boy were found with serious stab injuries in Huddersfield and taken to hospital.
More than 2,400 people have been arrested over the past three days in a crackdown in Assam state.
Tate, his brother, and two others are facing human trafficking charges in Romania. They have denied the allegations.