Palm Beach Gardens community supports family of 14-year-old found dead
Community members grieve after Ryan Rogers, 14, was found dead in Palm Beach Gardens.
Jarome Iginla was joined by Marian Hossa, Kevin Lowe, Doug Wilson and Kim St-Pierre as the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class was enshrined a year later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toronto Blue Jays lefty Robbie Ray won a most improbable AL Cy Young Award on Wednesday, bouncing back from taking a rare pay cut after a dismal season to capture pitching’s top prize. Ray became the first Toronto pitcher to earn the honor since the late Roy Halladay in 2003. Ray got 29 first-place voters in voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole got the other top vote and finished second and Chicago White Sox righty Lance Lynn was third. The N