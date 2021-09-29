Palm Beach County schools offering COVID-19 vaccines from mobile units

The Canadian Press

Sometime in the first half Sunday night, Tom Brady should add another record to his already impressive haul of them. It couldn't come in a more appropriate location. With 68 yards passing in his return to New England, Brady will surpass Drew Brees' mark of 80,358 yards that stand as the most ever in the regular season. Brady will add that to his long list of NFL records that already includes most TD passes (591), most wins as a starting quarterback (232), most Super Bowl titles (seven) and most