Palm Beach County schools offering COVID-19 vaccines from mobile units
The mobile clinic will be held on campus from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Afterwards it will set up at William Dwyer High School from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The mobile clinic will be held on campus from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Afterwards it will set up at William Dwyer High School from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Pacquiao, 42, will retire as the boxing's only eight-division champion. He'll presumably shift his focus to politics in the Philippines, where he is running for president.
One of the more abhorrent scenes to have played out on a sheet of ice happened over the weekend in Ukraine, and the victim is demanding action.
The Devils could be without their star netminder whenever they play in Canada as Blackwood remains New Jersey's lone unvaccinated player.
Evander Kane continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons.
Jon Jones was charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a police vehicle.
Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discusses his early impressions of camp, where he’s most comfortable on the floor and expectations for this season.
The most important Blue Jays regular-season series in years could feature an unlikely hero or two.
Ben Simmons believes he and Joel Embiid have incompatible styles of play.
Biles opened up about how the last seven years of her life ended up impacting her time in Tokyo.
When Manchester City defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 25, it marked Pep Guardiola's 221st win as manager, placing him atop the Sky Blues' history books.
The Week 4 slate in the NFL is loaded and will feature Tom Brady making his return to Gillette stadium.
The UEFA Champions League returns with a cracking slate of games for Matchday 2 – including Lionel Messi searching for his first goal in Parisian blue against a manager who helped make him a superstar.
This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. This past weekend, information trickled out of San Francisco about Andrew Wiggins, the Canadian national team star, and a key piece of the Golden State Warriors' plans to rebound from a lacklustre season. We learned Wiggins, who is scheduled to enter his second full season with the Warriors, was restricted to solo workouts because local COVID-19 protocols
Sometime in the first half Sunday night, Tom Brady should add another record to his already impressive haul of them. It couldn't come in a more appropriate location. With 68 yards passing in his return to New England, Brady will surpass Drew Brees' mark of 80,358 yards that stand as the most ever in the regular season. Brady will add that to his long list of NFL records that already includes most TD passes (591), most wins as a starting quarterback (232), most Super Bowl titles (seven) and most
It was unquestionably the right call, because boxing isn’t kind to those who overstay their welcome.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers need to win the week to catch NL West-leading San Francisco, and even that might not be enough. The defending World Series champions opened their final homestand of the regular season with a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. The Giants beat Arizona 6-4, leaving the Dodgers two games back with five to play. Los Angeles needs to win out and hope the Giants lose three in order to claim a ninth straight NL West crown. “We got to take c
A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ WILD, WILD EAST Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the pri
A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday: ___ WILD, WILD EAST Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros walked off to end a wild ninth-inning rally against the Tampa Bay Rays, moving closer to securing a postseason berth. The party will have to wait one more day at least, with the Seattle Mariners stubbornly sticking around. Rays reliever JT Chargois walked two Houston batters with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, propelling the Astros to a 4-3 win that snapped a four-game skid. Houston turned its attention to Seattle, which finished off a 4-2 win over Oaklan
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded single in San Francisco's four-run sixth inning, Brandon Crawford added an RBI hit two batters later and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night. The NL West-leading Giants (103-54) maintained a two-game division lead over the rival Dodgers, who beat the Padres at home. Los Angeles (101-56) has won the last eight West crowns. San Francisco matched the 1993, 1962 and 1912 clubs for third-most wins in team histor