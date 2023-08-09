Palm Beach County School District superintendent and police chief discuss 2023-24 school year

Associated Press

Students in a Florida school district will be reading only excerpts from William Shakespeare’s plays for class rather than the full texts under redesigned curriculum guides developed, in part, to take into consideration the state's new law that restricts classroom materials whose content can be deemed sexual. The changes to the Hillsborough County Public Schools' curriculum guides were made with Florida’s new legislation limiting classroom materials that “contain pornography or obscene depictions of sexual conduct" in mind. Other reasons included revised state standards and an effort to get students to read a wide variety of books for new state exams, the school district said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.