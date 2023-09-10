Palm Beach County mother hosts fundraiser for pediatric cancer to honor child

Associated Press

Military scientists have identified the remains of a U.S. Army airman from Michigan who died along with 10 other crew members when a bomber crashed in India following a World War II bombing raid on Japan. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Friday that the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Flight Officer Chester L. Rinke of Marquette, Michigan, were identified in May. Scientists used anthropological analysis, material evidence and mitochondrial DNA to identify his remains. Rinke was 33 and serving as the flight officer on a B-29 Superfortress when it crashed into a rice paddy in the village of Sapekhati, India, on June 26, 1944, after a bombing raid on Imperial Iron and Steel Works on Japan's Kyushu Island.