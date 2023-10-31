Palm Beach County girl, 9, killed in tragic 'obstacle course strap' incident after palm tree falls on her
A tragic accident claimed the life of a 9-year-old girl in Palm Beach County over the weekend, according to detectives.
The teenage driver who killed Calgary police Sgt. Andrew Harnett can now be identified. He is Al Azan Shah Muhammad.According to his passenger, the motive to flee the traffic stop was because there were drugs in the vehicle, which Muhammad feared would be discovered.Muhammad was 17 years old at the time of the crime so a publication ban protected his identity under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). Originally charged with first-degree murder, Muhammad was convicted of manslaughter after a t
A delegation of senior Portuguese police officers reportedly travelled from Lisbon to London earlier this year.
Vitali GossJankowski had to be physically restrained after a judge ordered him jailed while awaiting sentencing on charges related to the 2021 insurrection, authorities said.
The suspect was found at his home, officials say.
U.S. Department of JusticeA physical tussle broke out on Monday during a court hearing for Vitali GossJankowski, a 34-year-old man convicted of multiple Capitol Riot-related offenses, including attacking a cop. GossJankowski, a former student at D.C.’s Gallaudet University, was initially allowed to remain free as he awaited sentencing. However, U.S. District Court Judge Paul Friedman ruled Monday that he be locked up for his “extremely troubling” and “dangerous” doxxing of FBI employees on Insta
Hialeah PoliceA 13-year-old Florida boy is set to be tried as an adult after allegedly killing his mother as she slept next to his newborn baby sister, and then sending photos of the gruesome scene to his friends before calling for help. Derek Rosa faces life in prison if convicted of one count of first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 12 death of his mother. After Rosa allegedly called 911 and confessed to the murder, police found the woman dead in her bedroom next to a crib where a 14
An argument escalated into shootout at a house party, police said.
An officer with the Surrey RCMP has pleaded guilty to three counts of breach of trust related to allegations that he abused his position to meet women.Cpl. Peter Leckie entered the surprise pleas during a brief court appearance on Monday morning, as a nine-day trial was scheduled to begin. Before his pleas, Leckie was facing several other charges, including sexual assault, fraud and unauthorized use of a computer. The B.C. Prosecution Service says the remaining charges will likely be stayed at s
An Alabama man has been indicted on federal charges that he threatened violence against a Georgia prosecutor and sheriff related to an investigation into former President Donald Trump. The indictment returned Oct. 25 and unsealed Monday accuses Arthur Ray Hanson II of Huntsville of leaving threatening voicemails for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat on Aug. 6. Reached by phone Monday, Hanson, 59, said he is not guilty of the charges.
At 10 p.m., a blaring siren signals it's time for people throughout Pelican Narrows to go home. Residents of the northern Saskatchewan community say it often precedes the sounds of gunshots.The siren is one action taken as part of a state of emergency that has been in effect for nearly a year in the approximately 2,173-person Pelican Narrows reserve, about 420 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. That state of emergency has recently been expanded to the rest of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, an
KHOUThe family of a pediatrician stabbed to death in Texas Saturday have spoken out about their heartbreak at the shocking and sudden loss of their loved one.Dr. Talat Jehan Khan, 52, died from multiple stab wounds after she was attacked as she sat at a picnic table at her apartment complex in Conroe. Miles Joseph Fridrich, 24, has been charged with her murder. A witness told KHOU that she heard Khan screaming at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and later saw EMTs battling in vain to save her life.
Lucy Clews had offered Thomas Grant a place to stay for Christmas before he stabbed and strangled her.
Police say two juveniles walked up to the man’s car while he was waiting for his shift to start and told him to get out.
L.A. County sheriff's deputies responding to a child abuse call found four young children suffering cuts in Lancaster on Saturday. Two of the children died.
Two people died and 19 others were injured during a street fight between two groups in Tampa's historic Ybor City district, police said.
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Dutch citizen who recently admitted to killing U.S. student Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005 is being sent this week from the United States to Peru where he will serve out a sentence for the killing of a Peruvian woman. Joran van der Sloot will be transferred to Peru's custody on Tuesday, the head of Interpol for the Andean country, Col. Aldo Avila, told The Associated Press. Interpol earlier had said that van der Sloot was scheduled to arrive Monday afternoon in the Peruvia
Israel Foreign Ministry XA young German-Israeli woman seen lying in the back of a pickup truck after being abducted from a music festival by Hamas gunmen is dead, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday.The family of Shani Louk, 23, said they were informed of her killing earlier in the day. Her aunt, Ruthi Louk, said on Israeli radio that a fragment of her niece’s skull had been recovered from the rave site, according to The New York Times.Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper, reported that the Nati
Phil McCarten/ReutersComedian Kevin Brennan sparked online outrage after laughing at the death of Friends star Matthew Perry.Brennan, a former SNL writer and the estranged brother of Chappelle’s Show co-creator Neal Brennan, posted a link on X to a TMZ story about Perry’s death at the age of 54 with the caption: “DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA.” He later shared another link to a separate TMZ article about his mocking post, claiming: “I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love i
Warning: This story contains distressing details.A Calgary man pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing bodily harm in the case of his four-year-old stepdaughter, who suffered life-altering injuries.Tyler Laberge, 37, was handed a two-year prison term after prosecutor Aleksandra Simić and defence lawyer Yoav Niv presented a joint recommendation to Justice Anne Brown as part of a plea deal.CBC News has previously identified the child as Hannah in order to comply with a publication ban on her
The child’s mother was driving and the father was riding in the passenger seat, police said.