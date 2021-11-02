Palm Beach County commissioners vote to remove mask mandate as COVID-19 cases drop
Palm Beach County commissioners vote to remove mask mandate as COVID-19 cases drop
Palm Beach County commissioners vote to remove mask mandate as COVID-19 cases drop
The wife of a former coach in the Penguins organization is preparing to a file a sexual assault lawsuit against the organization and former assistant GM Bill Guerin.
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Check back here for moves throughout the day.
The Snitker family's journey to the World Series started in 1976. And they wouldn't have it any other way.
If this excerpt is any indication, Pippen's forthcoming memoir is going to be a barn-burner.
Which players should you consider dropping for more upside elsewhere? Jennifer Eakins runs down her list of Week 9 cut candidates.
Players are pushing for FIFA VP and former Soccer Canada boss Victor Montagliani to be punished amid allegations of sexual assault against two coaches.
Blackhawks 2016 second-rounder Artur Kayumov decided to treat Halloween as an occasion to needlessly offend a bunch of people, because why not!
The Cowboys made a big statement on Sunday night.
The NHLPA is considering an independent investigation into how it handled allegations of sexual assault brought forward by a Blackhawks prospect against a former assistant coach in 2010.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman spoke publicly for the first time after the Jenner & Block investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks.
Raptors coach Nick Nurse has a (heartwarming) method to his quirky madness when it comes to the trademark Sideline Squat.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be breathing fresh air thanks to Man United's 3-0 victory vs. Spurs on the weekend, but he can't rest his laurels with superior cross-town rivals Man City marching into Old Trafford.
The Red Wings and Senators are great teams to target on the waiver wire for Week 4.
BetMGM has Alvarez as a -900 favorite, with Plant at +500. Alvarez is -190 to win by KO/TKO.
Alphonso Davies and Jessie Fleming have been named Canada Soccer’s Players of the Month for October. Davies, who turned 21 on Tuesday, scored a goal and added two assists in three matches as undefeated Canada improved to 10 points across six matches in CONCACAF's final round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He assisted on Jonathan Osorio’s equalizer against Mexico at Estadio Azteca, scored the highlight-reel winner against Panama in Toronto at BMO Field, and got his record-breaking assist on Jonath
After a loss at Washington last week, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young calmly aired some of his frustrations with the way NBA games are being officiated amid a new crackdown on non-basketball moves used to draw contact. The 6-foot-1, 164-pound Young, who made more free throws than anybody in the NBA last season, said he agreed with some of the changes, but he was clearly concerned some fouls are now being overlooked. A short while later, Kyle Kuzma of the Wizards weighed in on Twitter. “The new rul
NEW YORK — Washington Capitals left-wing Alex Ovechkin, Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid and Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen were named the NHL's Three Stars for the month of October on Tuesday. Ovechkin registered a league-leading nine goals in eight games and added six assists to power the Capitals to a 5-0-3 month. The Capitals captain scored in seven of his eight appearances, including his 731st and 732nd career goals in a four-point performance in Washington's season-o
Jaylon Smith registered just one tackle in two games with the Packers.
Dalton Del Don reveals his favorite DFS lineup building blocks, fades and values for the Week 9 Yahoo slate.
Only three races start before 2:30 p.m. ET in 2022.