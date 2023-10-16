Palestinians Rush for Bread in Gaza as Food Runs Short

Tens of thousands of Palestinians fled to Khan Younis in southern Gaza on October 15, media reported, after the Israel Defense Forces warned residents in northern Gaza to evacuate.

Footage posted to Facebook by journalist Amr Tabash shows dozens of people urgently queuing to buy bread at a bakery in Khan Younis.

The massive number of civilians heading to south Gaza has stretched resources that were already strained to breaking point, according to local news reports.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said it is no longer able to provide humanitarian assistance.

“Gaza is running out of water, and Gaza is running out of life. Soon, I believe, with this there will be no food or medicine either,” UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said. Credit: Amr Tabash via Storyful

Video Transcript

[CROWD CLAMORING]