Palestinians gather at Rafah border with Egypt

STORY: Rafah, which is on the border between Egypt's Sinai Peninsula and Hamas-governed Gaza, is the only crossing into the territory not controlled by Israel.

Security sources in Egypt said a ceasefire had been reached to allow people with foreign passports to leave the Gaza and aid to be let in. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement there was no truce.

Hundreds of tonnes of aid from several countries have been held up in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula for days pending a deal for its safe delivery to Gaza and the evacuation of some foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing.