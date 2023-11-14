Palestinians, allies push for ceasefire during rally at Florida Capitol
Palestinians and their allies gathered Tuesday afternoon outside Florida's Capitol to demand a ceasefire as the war in Israel rages.
Palestinians and their allies gathered Tuesday afternoon outside Florida's Capitol to demand a ceasefire as the war in Israel rages.
The iconic singer and actor is no stranger to shredding the former president.
SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom — Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers in an Elite Ice Hockey League game Oct. 28 when the blade cut his neck. South Yorkshire Police did not name the suspect or provide his age. He was in police custody. The player who cut Johnson's neck was Matt Petgrav
Posing for the cover of Porter magazine, Anne Hathaway proved she is in her experimental style era by wearing a totally see-through Gucci monogrammed bra.
The bird took an “unexpected” swim near a campground in Australia, wildlife officials said.
Sylvester Stallone has had five kids with two wives. All about Sage's acting career and death, plus his relationships with his other four kids.
It "absolutely" shows the former president's intent, argued Andrew Weissmann.
The Good Liars said the scene outside of Trump rallies "feels a little bit like you’re in the ‘Twilight Zone.'"
Jerry O'Connell is responding about wife Rebecca Romijn's mention in to John Stamos' memoir: "There's children involved."
"Children should never have to initiate communication or try to have an active relationship with their parents; that is solely the parents' responsibility. i asked my dad once why he was so absent my entire life, especially after the divorce, and he said, 'Well, you don’t call me either.' I was 10 when they split."
The late night host tore into the "Gambozo" family over their latest courtroom claim.
Jennifer Weisselberg was evicted from her home, and lost custody of her kids — she thinks it's retaliation for blowing the the whistle on the Trump Org.
A "courageous" teenager in the US was beaten to death when he confronted a mob over a friend who was being bullied, his family has said. Jonathan Lewis, 17, was attacked by up to 15 people near a school in Las Vegas, according to reports. The teenager had confronted the group after "one of his smaller friends" had something stolen from him and was thrown in a bin, a statement on a GoFundMe page said.
It's giving "I am not for sale."
The Prince and Princess of Wales marked King Charles's 75th birthday on 14 November with a public message
Icon SportswireFormer President Donald Trump may already be on thin ice with the jurist presiding over his New York fraud trial, but that didn’t stop him from reposting a supporter’s creepy suggestion that Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Leticia James should be placed under citizen’s arrest. “MY FANTASY 👇😁I WOULD LIKE TO SEE LITITIA [sic] JAMES AND JUDGE ENGORON PLACED UNDER CITIZENS ARREST FOR BLATANT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND HARASSMENT,” reads the message Trump reposted on
"I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never," LeBlanc shared in his tribute to Perry, who died on Oct. 28
The Israeli military’s focus on hospitals in Gaza is growing more intense with a spokesperson inviting news media to visit a medical center for children on Monday, where he alleged parts of the basement had been a Hamas “command and control center” and may have been used to hold hostages.
Ukraine's Air Force said they'd successfully used US missiles in Soviet Buk-M1 anti-aircraft systems, the latest unconventional weapons combination.
King Charles, who turns 75 today, specializes in watercolors. His works have earned millions, which he has donated to charity.
The former Trump adviser made an already bonkers interview turn jaw-dropping.