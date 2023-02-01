Palestinian Group in West Bank Protest Blinken Visit

A group took to the streets of Ramallah to protest on Tuesday, January 31, amid US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Israel and the West Bank.

Footage live streamed by Palestinian news organisation Jmedia shows the group standing in central Ramallah with signs reading ‘Palestinian Lives Matter’.

Jmedia said the group were protesting “American policy in support of occupation.”

Blinken met with Israeli and Palestinian leaders during a two-day visit amid escalating tensions in the region.

According to reports, Blinken stressed the need for preserving the “vision” of the two-state solution.

“The United States will continue to oppose anything that puts that goal further from reach, including but not limited to settlement expansion and the legalisation of illegal outposts, moves towards annexation of the West Bank, disruption to the historic status quo on Jerusalem’s holy sites, demolitions and evictions and incitement and acquiescence to violence," Blinken said, according to Al Jazeera.

Blinken also said the US had an “ironclad commitment to Israel’s security” after meeting President Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. Credit: Jmedia via Storyful

Video Transcript

