Palestine holds World Cup qualifying hope amid war in Gaza
On Monday, the Alouettes DB clarified his post-game comments: "I just felt that the French language was not respected and it's nothing against the English."
Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is set to be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of assault and battery against a family member.
The Philadelphia Flyers' Nicolas Deslauriers and Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier pounded each other until the outcome we did not see coming.
The surprise outing comes ahead of the next Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler
Wrexham will continue to play at the ground until at least June 30, 2115 under the terms of the deal.
Only one of 14 events for 2024 has been announced so far.
Zach Wilson really had a day to forget in the New York Jets' lopsided loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Josh Donaldson says he has one more MLB season left in him and he's open to spending it with the Blue Jays.
The Windsor Spitfires have fired head coach Jerrod Smith after just four months on the job. In a statement Monday night, the team said Smith was relieved of his duties effective immediately. "He has been a committed coach and advocate for the Spitfires for many years," the statement reads. "His support and dedication have been exemplary. We thank Jerrod for his effort and commitment and wish him the best in his future endeavours."The team said no further comment was available Monday night, but g
There were missteps and mistakes, and a master class in how not to handle customer relations. F1 and owner Liberty Media hosted an electrifying event Saturday night that turned out to be both one of the best races of the season and a glitzy international spectacle that can only be pulled off in Las Vegas. Max Verstappen trashed the race every chance he got, but the LVGP delivered for the eventual winner and he was singing “Viva Las Vegas!” as he won for the 18th time this season.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had scored an NFL-worst 53 points in the second half of games this season, which equates to just under six points per game, and they had scored a single touchdown in the fourth quarter through their first nine games. They sure could have used about six more points Monday night. Instead, they got none. Again. The Chiefs were shut out in the second half for the third consecutive game, this time by the Philadelphia Eagles in their highly anticipated re
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell in 2021 gave a bizarre introductory press conference. I thought he was a goofball. Turns out, I'm the goofball.
Cricket fans have taken to social media to express grief after Australia lifted the Cup on Sunday.
Paul Azinger and NBC Sports failed to reach an agreement on a new contract for the lead analyst. NBC has two golf events left this year, the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas — marking the return of Tiger Woods — and the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, where Woods is likely to be playing with his son.
Djokovic is the first player to spend 400 weeks at the top of the rankings.
McLaren blamed a “bump” in the Las Vegas street circuit track for a serious accident which hospitalised their driver Lando Norris early in Sunday’s race.
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is scheduled to be arraigned on an assault charge in connection with his arrest this weekend after his wife called police to their home and said he tried to choke her. A Boston Police Department report released Monday said Lucic, a member of the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup championship team, appeared intoxicated when they arrived at his North End apartment early Saturday. According to the police report, Lucic was arrested on suspicion of assault and ba
It was supposed to be a coronation, with the Prime Minister handing the trophy to a nation’s heroes. But instead, India froze and Australia claimed the greatest World Cup triumph.
After another impressive win, Georgia finally moved past Michigan to lead the NCAA Re-Rank 1-133 after college football's Week 12.
The suspension is the second this season for Jackson.