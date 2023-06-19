Pakistan Observes National Day of Mourning for Citizens Who Died in Greece Shipwreck

Pakistan observed a national day of mourning on Monday, June 19, for citizens who died when a packed fishing vessel sank off the coast of Greece.

According to Geo News, the national flag was flying at half-staff, and special prayers were being offered for those who died.

Footage released by the country’s lower house of parliament shows PTI’s Asiya Azeem offering her condolences in parliament.

“It’s not enough to just grieve. It is important to address why this happened, and we will discuss this issue when we discuss the budget,” she said.

“These youngsters couldn’t find employment in Pakistan. They were not skilled, they were not properly educated,” she said, adding that without opportunities, they were trying to leave by “illegal” means. “It’s not their fault,” she said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who ordered a crackdown on people smuggling, said at least 12 Pakistani nationals were rescued from the boat, which went down with hundreds of people on board.

Dawn newspaper said around 300 Pakistani nationals had been aboard. Credit: Pakistan National Assembly via Storyful