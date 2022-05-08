Pakistan bridge swept away by glacier lake outburst

STORY: Media reports quoted experts as saying the water volume at the Shisper glacier lake had increased by 40% over the past 20 days due to unusually high and abrupt temperature rises in the north of the country.

They also said that rapidly melting glaciers have created more than 3, 000 glacial lakes in the northern areas and thirty-three could burst soon, sending torrents of water coursing through streams.

In Hassanabad, local officials were helping those affected and ensuring that people were not stranded due to the flooding.