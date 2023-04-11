Pair of Owls exploring NBA Draft
A pair of FAU Owls are going to test the NBA Draft waters.
The specter of Luka Doncic leaving shadows the Mavericks, and it should properly motivate Mark Cuban.
Thompson and James won an NBA Championship together at the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016
The Lakers will enter the playoffs with two new backcourt depth options.
The Timberwolves suspended center Rudy Gobert for the play-in game Tuesday against the Lakers after he punched teammate Kyle Anderson on Sunday.
It was a confusing and chaotic Masters, unfortunately reflected all too faithfully in the Sky Sports coverage, which made for a highly unsatisfactory viewing experience.
Klay Thompson led the way with 17 points and Jordan Poole added 12 as the Warriors got off to a torrid start vs. Portland.
Almost exactly 10 years ago to the day a Chinese boy named Guan Tianlang made headlines when he became the youngest player to compete in the Masters. At just 14 years of age, Guan seemed impossibly young to be playing one of the most feared golf courses in the world. But he was brilliant that week. His play at Augusta became one of the feelgood stories of 2013, although the fairy tale was nearly ruined when he was controversially docked a shot for slow play towards the end of his second round, j
Williamson hasn't played since injuring his right hamstring in early January. The Pelicans have a play-in game on Wednesday.
He missed the cut at The Masters over the weekend.
Dana White went off on media members who stir up trouble between UFC fighters like Kevin Holland and Jorge Masvidal who aren't set to fight.
Lakers rebounding from a 2-10 start to earn a berth in the play-in tournament no small feat. "The sky's the limit," says Lakers coach Darvin Ham.
American kept waiting for another major triumph as Jon Rahm comes from behind.
The Spaniard has been hoisting trophies while wearing the timepiece since 2019.
After the McDonald's All-American Game and Nike Hoop Summit, here's a way-too-early look at the 2024 NBA Draft, including Bronny James.
Take a closer look at Dustin Johnson's net worth and achievements. Find: How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?Advice: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero Dustin Johnson Net Worth: $100...
Four of the eight NBA first-round series are set.
Though relatively young, the 26-year-old had been competing in sprint car racing for over a decade.
The NCAA champion's popularity has landed her behind Saturday Night Live's famed "Weekend Update" desk
A women's world championship game between Romania and Bulgaria erupted into mayhem on Sunday.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s decision to join the Ravens had a wide ripple effect, changing the outlook for the AFC North and several star quarterbacks.