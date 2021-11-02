Pair of Bull Moose Hold Up Traffic in Alaska

A local captured two moose blocking a road in Anchorage, Alaska, footage from October 23 shows.

Video by James C Wilkins shows the two majestic animals standing still on the road as traffic backs up, before slowly moving to the pavement.

Wilkins said the encounter began with one of the bulls running alongside his vehicle. “He stopped and looked behind him and I saw the darker younger bull moose. He was following the first moose and they eventually walked into the street where they blocked traffic,” Wilkins said. Credit: James C Wilkins via Storyful