Painter makes harrowing escape from Vista house fire, suffers burns

(Reuters) -Women in Texas with complicated pregnancies will be exempted from a state abortion ban under a temporary injunction issued on Friday, with the judge citing a lack of clarity on the ban's medical exemptions. Travis County District Court Judge Jessica Mangrum in her ruling sided with women and doctors who sued Texas over the abortion ban. "The Court finds that there is uncertainty regarding whether the medical exception to Texas' abortion bans … permits a physician to provide abortion care where, in the physician's good faith judgment and in consultation with the pregnant person, a pregnant person has a physical emergent medical condition," Mangrum said in the ruling.