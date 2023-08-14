Painesville to address water infrastructure upgrades at water treatment facility
At Painesville’s Water Treatment Plant, critical water infrastructure upgrades will soon be addressed thanks to a new $330,000 state grant.
Noah Tomkinson, 19, his brother Milo, 13, and their mother had to flee from their Lahaina home as the Maui wildfires grew worryingly close.
A building ridge could allow the country to see its first 40-degree reading of the year by Monday afternoon
While in the upright position, the sun bear at the Tha Lat Open Zoo in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand, appears to wave and nod at guests
Powerful solar storms that can knock out power grids are extremely rare. But these are more likely to happen in coming years, here's why.
A formidable low-pressure system will traverse southern Ontario on Saturday, triggering severe storms that could begin to rotate
Parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan to see severe thunderstorms develop early Saturday afternoon.
A new pack of gray wolves has shown up in California's Sierra Nevada, several hundred miles away from any other known population of the endangered species, wildlife officials announced Friday. It's a discovery to make researchers howl with delight, given that the native species was hunted to extinction in California in the 1920s. Only in the past decade or so have a few gray wolves wandered back into the state from out-of-state packs.
Cold weather affects EV batteries' life and charging. Heating the car's cabin is the main issue, and batteries work slower in cool temperatures.
FORT SMITH, N.W.T. — Evacuation orders have been issued for several communities along the boundary between Alberta and the Northwest Territories due to nearby wildfires. The Town of Fort Smith, NWT, with a population of about 2,000, posted on its website on Saturday that people should leave the area in a calm fashion over the next eight hours. The post says the decision was based on a recommendation by Parks Canada due to forecasted fire behaviour, and the same order was also posted online by th
Lauren Sánchez says she and fiancé Jeff Bezos will donate $100 million to help rebuild Maui following tragic wildfires amid rising death toll
CALGARY — Sean Stanford's wheat farm just south of Lethbridge, Alta. falls within the far left corner of Palliser's Triangle — an expanse of prairie grassland encompassingmuch of southeast Alberta, a swath of southern Saskatchewan, and the southwest corner of Manitoba. The area is named for explorer Capt. John Palliser, who in 1857, famously declared the entire region a wasteland — so hot and arid that no crops would ever grow. More than 160 years later, with parts of the prairie provinces suffe
The large female, now called Henrietta, will live out her days at the Wild Animal Refuge in Colorado.
If you're thinking about making the transition from a gas-powered or hybrid car to an electric vehicle (EV), it's essential to know what you're getting into. Let's consider some of the biggest...
A governor of a western Russian region blamed a Ukrainian drone for damage to an apartment building in the city of Belgorod on Sunday, after Russia's defence ministry said air defences shot down at least four Ukrainian drones in the west of the country. "State of emergency in Belgorod," Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod governor, said on his Telegram channel, where he shared images of smashed windows and shattered building tiles at a multi-story building, as well as a fragment with concentric blue and yellow circles the color of the Ukrainian flag.
Climate change is making its mark on real estate. Weather-related issues such as rising temperatures, increasingly violent storms and unprecedented wildfires are causing people to think twice about...
As the death toll from a wildfire that razed a historic Maui town reached 93, authorities warned Saturday that the effort to find and identify the dead was still in its early stages. It's already the deadliest US wildfire for over a century.View on euronews
MOSCOW (AP) — Over 2,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas of the Primorye region in Russia’s Far East, emergency officials said Sunday. The heavy downpours that flooded villages in the region were slated to bring double the monthly rainfall to some areas over the weekend, according to Russian state media. “More than 2,000 people, including 405 children, have been evacuated in Primorye,” the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said on Telegram. Over 4,300 residential buildings were
Microplastic pollution is a global environmental problem that is ubiquitous in all environments, including air, water and soils. Microplastics are readily found in treated wastewater sludge — also known as municipal biosolids — that eventually make their way to our agricultural soils. This is a much greater concentration of microplastics than is typically found in air, water or soil.
People try to reach towns devastated by wildfires, as questions mount over whether locals were warned fast enough.
STORY: The inferno, which erupted on Tuesday (August 8), reduced the historic town of Lahaina to piles of smoldering debris, as it torched 1,000 buildings, incinerated cars and left thousands homeless.The fires have become the deadliest natural disaster in the state's history, surpassing that of a tsunami that killed 61 people on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1960, a year after Hawaii joined the United States.