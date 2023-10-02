Padres vs. White Sox Highlights
Pedro Avila tossed five strong innings and Jurickson Profar knocked in the winning run to give the Padres a 2-1 win in extras
The Royals made an unusual bit of Major League Baseball history when the first 10 batters reached base safely.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh apologized to his teammates and coaches on Sunday for his strong comments about the team’s commitment to winning after the Mariners were eliminated from postseason contention. Raleigh spoke for about 90 seconds and did not take questions, a day after Seattle lost to Texas and was eliminated from postseason contention. “Obviously yesterday was a really emotional day for everybody. I just want to apologize to my teammates, my coaches, fans. It wasn’t a ti
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to the post-season. Toronto secured an American League playoff spot when the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 tonight. The Blue Jays dropped a 7-5 decision in 10 innings to Tampa Bay earlier in the day, but secured a wild-card berth with the Mariners' loss. Toronto will be on the road for a best-of-three wild-card series starting Tuesday against either the Minnesota Twins or Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays have already secured the first
BOSTON (AP) — Tim Wakefield, the knuckleballing workhorse of the Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year, has died. He was 57. The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday. Wakefield had brain cancer, according to ex-teammate Curt Schilling, who outed the illness on a podcast last week — drawing an outpouring of support for Wakefield. Th
PHOENIX (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and the hard-hitting Atlanta Braves have earned a couple days of rest and relaxation after Major League Baseball's long 162-game regular season. So have Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros — who won the AL West on the season's final day — along with the Los Angeles Dodgers and feel-good story Baltimore Orioles. As for the other eight teams that qualified for Major League Baseball's 12-team October showca
TORONTO — Clinching a post-season berth the night before Sunday's regular-season finale allowed Blue Jays manager John Schneider to rest some regulars for the playoffs. It also meant Kevin Gausman didn't have to start against Tampa Bay in Game No. 162 and could instead be saved for the wild-card series against the Minnesota Twins. "He always comes out in those big spots," said Toronto reliever Jordan Romano. "So that's really big for us." Gausman, Chris Bassitt and Jose Berrios are good bets to
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays moved closer to securing a playoff berth Friday night with an 11-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Alejandro Kirk, Brandon Belt and Matt Chapman homered for the Blue Jays, who outhit the Rays 16-7. Bo Bichette had four hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. chipped in with three as Toronto (89-71) won for the ninth time in 13 games. Yandy Diaz was a bright spot for the Rays (97-63), who have already secured the first wild-card berth and No. 4 seed in the
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright promised his children he would get a family dog when he retired from baseball. He didn't have to. The St. Louis Cardinals presented the Wainwrights a Lagotto Romagnolo puppy during a 35-minute ceremony before the 42-year-old pitcher's final game with the team on Sunday. Wainwright's wife Jenny named the puppy Louie. The Wainwrights have four daughters: Baylie Grace (17), Addison (14), Macy James (11) and Sadee Faith (5) along with 4-year-old son Caleb Adam. Wainw
Pictures emerged of McIlroy shouting and angrily pointing his finger at someone outside the clubhouse before being pulled away by Lowry.
TORONTO (AP) — Jonathan Aranda hit his first career grand slam and drove in six runs, Tampa Bay homered three times to set a single-season team record and the Rays roughed up the Toronto Blue Jays 12-8 on the final day of the regular season Sunday, helping to set up a wild card meeting with the Texas Rangers. Toronto’s loss and Houston’s win at Arizona means the Rays will host the Rangers while the Blue Jays visit Minnesota in the AL wild card series beginning Tuesday. Junior Caminero hit his fi
ST. LOUIS (AP) — If Sunday winds up as Joey Votto's final game with the Cincinnati Reds, it was a short one. The 40-year-old first baseman was ejected by plate umpire Shane Livensparger after the first inning of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Votto was given a brief ovation during his at-bat in the top half, struck out on a foul and returned to the dugout without argument. Before the top of the second, Votto came onto the field trailed by Bell and had a conversation with Livensparger,
Koepka accused the Spaniard of displaying immature behaviour and pouting at the Ryder Cup.
Scheffler and Brooks Koepka were thrashed 9&7 by Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg on Saturday morning.
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays are going to the playoffs for the second straight year. Toronto lost 7-5 to Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings on Saturday, but the Blue Jays clinched an AL wild card when Seattle lost 6-1 to Texas. The Blue Jays were swept by the Mariners in the wild-card round last year. They also earned a wild card in 2020 and were swept in that postseason appearance as well, losing to the Rays. Toronto hasn't won a postseason game
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera followed a pregame retirement celebration by scoring the first run and driving in another, helping the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 8-0 on Saturday to clinch second place in the AL Central. The start of the game was delayed 33 minutes by the retirement celebration of Cabrera, the 40-year-old 12-time All-Star who is playing his 21st and last big league season. Cabrera went 1 for 4 with a double and is batting .260 with four homers and 34 RBIs. The 2012
McIlroy was annoyed that Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava initially refused to move from his eyeline on the 18th green.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles reliever Félix Bautista will have Tommy John surgery next month and miss the playoffs and likely the entire 2024 season. The 28-year-old right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 26, one day after he was hurt during a game against the Colorado Rockies. “That was kind of the long-term conclusion as soon as we had our arms around the injury,” general manager Mike Elias said Saturday. Bautista also agreed to a $2 million, two-year contract that ca
All the latest action from the final day at Marco Simone.
In a year where golf seems to revolve around money, the Ryder Cup is not immune. The PGA Tour had 11 tournaments with at least $20 million in prize money — excluding the majors — as it tried to hold off the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The idea that players should be compensated to play in the Ryder Cup is nearly as old as the Americans' 30-year losing streak on European soil.
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera made a backhanded stop, stepped on first base and smiled in the eighth inning on the final play of his career, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 Sunday. The game also marked the end of Terry Francona's career, Cleveland's manager, who led Boston to a pair of World Series titles, is set to retire this week. Francona said the day belonged to Cabrera. It most certainly did. The only player to win the Triple Crown in more than a half-century went 0