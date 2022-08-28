Padres vs. Royals Highlights
Wil Myers crushed a two-run home run and Manny Machado hit an RBI single to lead the Padres to a 4-3 win over the Royals
TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson staggered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before Jamal Peters delivered the knockout blow. Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes while Peters returned one of his three interceptions 67 yards for a major to lead the Toronto Argonauts past Hamilton 37-20 on a breezy Friday night. Two of Bethel-Thompson's TD strikes came in the decisive third quarter as Toronto outscored the Ticats 17-3 with the wind to take a 27-19 advantage. Peters cemented the CFL victory, returni
Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.
WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He
MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla
The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s
OTTAWA — LPGA Tour rookie Narin An hasn't won in North America yet but she's put herself in a good position to at the CP Women's Open. An shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead, 13 under overall, at the Canadian women's golf championship. The 26-year-old from South Korea's lead was safe as second-round play was suspended due to darkness. "I don't have experience winning in the U.S., but I do have some experience in Korea, so it's not an unfamiliar feeling right now," said An of he
Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.
OTTAWA — Lorie Kane patted her heart to thank the hundreds of fans cheering for her as she walked up the 18th fairway at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. Behind Kane, her niece Charlotte Jenkins — who served as her caddie — waved the crowd on to get the chants even louder. When Kane reached the edge of the green she took a bow to rapturous applause. The loving tribute was a fitting farewell for one of the most successful and influential golfers in Canadian history. Kane, who turns 58 this December, ha
Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many
HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the
MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this
Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I
OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a
Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?
Nazem Kadri will walk through the doors of the London Muslim Mosque in southwestern Ontario with the Stanley Cup this weekend as part of a hometown celebration the 31-year-old NHL star wanted by design. Kadri, the only son of five children born in London to Lebanese parents, is believed to be the first Muslim player to win an NHL championship. It happened in June, when his then team, the Colorado Avalanche, beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the playoffs in June. After a long career with
Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the
TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if
While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i
LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5