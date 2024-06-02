Padres vs. Royals Highlights
Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres defeat Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals 7-3
Birmingham-Southern keeps its baseball season alive with a 9–7 walkoff win over Randolph-Macon in the Division III College World Series.
Payton Henry, a Blue Jays minor leaguer, is reportedly doing well.
Even before his injury, Acuña was one of many Braves struggling at the plate, and the team now faces a roster-wide power outage.
The Connecticut Sun extended their undefeated start for the 2024 WNBA season to 7–0. But it was a very close win.
Acuña Jr. suffered a second ACL tear in three years during Sunday's win over the Pirates.
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Birmingham-Southern's run to the Division III College World Series amid the school itself closing because of financial woes is becoming a national story.
Waddle is now one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers.
In today's edition: Ángel Hernández calls it quits, Minnesota wins PWHL title, college football mulls new revenue stream, a 12-year wait for a gold medal, and more.
Even with the bloated outing, Imanaga's ERA stands at a tidy 1.86.
In today’s edition: MLB adds Negro Leagues stats, Wolves stay alive, the power-play king strikes again, lacrosse’s hybrid athletes, and more.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
Turnovers are an issue but not out of the ordinary as Clark attempts to chase history and the high standards of Candace Parker.
Soto is batting .315 with 14 home runs this season for the Yankees.
A league without a fully operational Acuña is a less interesting, less enjoyable league. His absence will be loud.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sano suffered a burn on his left knee after leaving a heating pad on too long, according to manager Ron Washington.
The Mavericks are now just one win away from their first NBA Finals trip since 2011.
Derek Lively was woozy after the back of his head collided with Karl-Anthony Towns' knee. His availability for Game 4 is in doubt.
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz blew his fourth save of the season on Saturday, as he continues to struggle pitching in the ninth inning.