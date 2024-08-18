Padres vs. Rockies Highlights
Michael Togalia and the Rockies defeat Manny Machado and the Padres. 3-2
The pitch was tied for the fastest in the history of the pitch-tracking era to secure a strikeout. It wasn't even Chapman's fastest pitch of the at-bat.
The Indiana Fever have won two consecutive games coming out of the WNBA's Olympics break, beating the Seattle Storm on Sunday, 92–75.
Yabusele, who previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaged 14 points per game during France's Olympic silver medal run.
Michael Penix Jr. is done for the preseason, Raheem Morris said.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if the D-backs or Padres can catch the Dodgers in the NL West after their hot streak, the Astros doing typical Astros things and how realistic a 6 innings starter mandatory rule might be.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He was previously on the IL this season with back tightness.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
Russell Wilson will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their second preseason game, according to coach Mike Tomlin. He and the first-team offense are scheduled to play four series.
While this version of the Padres has fewer top-tier names than in years prior, this version might be made for October.
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
Dillon gets to keep the win but not the playoff spot that came with it.
White, who played nine minutes total in the NBA, has embraced antisemitic conspiracy theories and hateful language in his bid for Amy Klobuchar's Senate seat.
It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position in fantasy that is more essential to one's success than getting it right at the running back position. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the RB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the RB position this season.
The Longhorns only have three scholarship running backs remaining.
"At the halfway mark, I knew that it was going to be incredibly painful."
The Broncos enter 2024 with a ton of momentum after last season's late surge, which is why Yahoo Sports projects them to be the lone Group of Five team to make the playoff.
Either Florida State or Clemson has won all but one ACC title since 2010. A rising Miami team and an improved NC State team are hoping to change that trend.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USWNT bringing home the Olympic gold medal after defeating Brazil. They also recap the men’s Olympic gold medal match, discuss Leagues Cup action, and go through recent MLS transfers.
A bad night for the Yankees got worse with an injury to Chisholm, who has been on a tear since joining New York before the trade deadline.
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy was held out of Monday night's practice after reporting knee soreness. His status for Minnesota's second preseason game is uncertain.