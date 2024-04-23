Padres vs. Rockies Highlights

You don't see an ejection like this every day.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Boone didn't tie the record for fastest ejection. The New York Yankees manager did think it was among the most unjust dismissal. Boone was thrown out of Monday's 2-0 loss to Oakland five pitches in by Hunter Wendelstedt over a remark the Yankees maintained was yelled by a fan behind the dugout while the plate umpire said it was something shouted from inside the far end of New York's bench. “It's embarrassing,” Boone said. “I couldn't believe it.” Esteury Ruiz was hit on the
Tom Brady presented Novak with the Sportsman of the Year award, marking the Serbian’s fifth time receiving the honor.
An Ottawa man who was shot dead Friday night is being remembered by his colleagues as a devoted badminton coach who'd been nationally recognized for his training efforts.Kevin Willington, 53, was killed at a house in Manor Park in what police consider to be a targeted killing."I am still processing the shock," said fellow badminton coach Janet Hugli in an email to CBC on the weekend.Emergency crews were called to the area just north of the Beechwood Cemetery in central Ottawa around 9:20 p.m. on
Quite the name coming from the president who launched the invasion of Ukraine.
Footage from a Colorado ski resort shows the two young black bears ascending the gondola structure via its ladder.
BOSTON — Sheldon Keefe's team was in a similar position 12 months ago. The Maple Leafs dropped their playoff opener to the Tampa Bay Lightning before roaring back to capture the Original Six franchise's first series in nearly two decades. A weight was finally lifted. The fan base rejoiced, if only briefly. Despite suffering a 5-1 loss in Boston to open this spring's Stanley Cup tournament, Toronto still — at least in some ways — finds itself in a slightly better spot compared to last year's curt
Mike Tyson visits Ryan Garcia before the fight and a memorable exchange ensues before Garcia goes on to beat Devin Haney by majority decision.
The New York Jets traded quarterback Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Monday, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Jets are sending Wilson and a seventh-round pick in this week’s NFL draft to the Broncos for a sixth-rounder, the person said. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the deal. NFL Network first reported the trade in which the Jets are parting ways with Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, af
Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell didn't sign with the Giants until a month into spring training. But he's hardly the only player off to a slow start.
Howard University men's basketball coach Kenny Blakeney gets candid about the types of parent behavior that make him "pass" on talented young athletes
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Trevor Bauer had 14 strikeouts on Sunday, matching a Mexican League record with nine in a row as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico defeated the Bravos de Leon 4-0. The 33-year-old Bauer, trying to return to the major leagues, equaled a Mexican League mark set by Jose Ramon Lopez in 1964 and tied by Gary Williams in 1979. Bauer pitched six scoreless innings with one walk to earn his first win of the season. He signed a five-game contract with the Diablos Rojos. In his first game in
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Nelly Korda etched her name in the LPGA Tour record books Sunday, winning her record-tying fifth straight tournament with a two-stroke victory in the Chevron Championship for her second major title. Korda joins Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) as the only players to win five consecutive LPGA events. Her previous major victory was in 2021 at the Women's PGA Championship. The top-ranked Korda shot a 3-under 69 in the final to outlast Maja Stark of Swede
Reporters who cover their teams on a daily basis predict how the first round of the 2024 NFL draft will unfold in The Times' beat writers' mock draft.
The league on Monday announced the results of its drawings and the percentages for the 14 teams that can secure the No. 1 overall pick in June.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bo Bichette had a bases-clearing triple, Daulton Varsho hit a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Monday night. The Jays have won seven of their past nine games. The Royals lost their third straight at home after winning their previous nine at Kauffman Stadium. Yusei Kikuchi (2-1) was efficient early, allowing one baserunner on 48 pitches in the first five innings. “(Kikuchi) was lights out early, he just ran into trouble in the sixt
Horschel goes over the $36 million mark in career earnings in his 333rd starts.
BOSTON — Auston Matthews scored the winner in the third period and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Monday to even their first-round playoff series 1-1. The star centre took a lob pass from Max Domi and moved in alone on Linus Ullmark before making a move to the forehand with 7:54 left in regulation time to give the Leafs their first lead against the Bruins in the last six games — including four in the regular season. The goal was the first for Matthew
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A Masters green jacket wasn't enough for Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler was running on emotional fumes fresh off his four-shot victory at Augusta National, but full of purpose that more than made up for his lack of preparation for the RBC Heritage. The result not only was similar, it has come to be expected. He rarely missed a shot. He gave little hope to those chasing him. And he walked away from Harbour Town on Monday morning with another victory that extended a d